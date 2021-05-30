VBF Sunday Service – May 30, 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Groups around Kern County are flocking to parks and cemeteries to honor fallen service members for Memorial Day Weekend. The Bakersfield Breakfast Rotary Club teamed up with the city to revive its thousand flags event at Riverwalk Park this morning … after a year sidelined by the pandemic. The club says volunteers gathered from around the community, ranging from high school students to families and nonprofits.

"In addition to honoring our fallen veterans and current veterans, we also honor our current service members, first responders and medical personnel," said Denise Haynes, Community Service Director for the Bakersfield Breakfast Rotary Club. "We are honoring all of those who serve our community and our country every day."