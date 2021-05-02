VBF Sunday Service – May 2, 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Parts of Highway 43 and Highway 46 in Kern County will be reduced to one lane for construction work starting Monday.

Caltrans said Highway 43 will be under one-way traffic control between Highway 119 and Blue Star Memorial Highway from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through late September. Traffic control will be for no more than two miles at a time.