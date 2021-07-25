VBF Sunday Service – July 25, 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A man suspected of recklessly driving a motorcycle was arrested after he led CHP officers on a pursuit and barricaded himself inside his home Saturday night in Oildale.

CHP said they received a call about a reckless motorcycle rider near Meadow Ridge Avenue. A CHP officer saw the motorcyclist and tried to pull him over. They followed the rider to the home on Meadow Ridge Avenue and called for backup from the sheriff's office.