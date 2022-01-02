VBF Sunday Service – January 2, 2022

McFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) -- Multiple law enforcement agencies have been called to McFarland after police opened fire against a pursuit suspect Saturday night. A Delano police K9 was struck and wounded by gunfire, the Kern County Sheriff's Office said.

Emergency crews were called to the area of East Sherwood Avenue and San Lucas Street at around 8:53 p.m. A spokesperson for the Kern County Sheriff's Office said, McFarland police officers opened fire against a pursuit suspect. The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment. During the incident, a Delano Police Department K9 was also struck by gunfire. The K9 was taken to an animal hospital for treatment.