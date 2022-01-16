VBF Sunday Service – January 16, 2022

SAN GABRIEL, Calif. (KGET) -- Tired of pancakes? Take a drive south to the San Gabriel Valley and treat yourself to a breakfast popular in Hong Kong.

There are many restaurants in the SGV that serve congee -- rice porridge -- for breakfast. I recently had the silky-smooth version offered at Tam's Noodle House in San Gabriel. The pork meatballs were great. You can also get it with chicken (bone in or out), beef, seafood, offal or simply the porridge itself.