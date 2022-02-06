VBF Sunday Service – February 6, 2022

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- At least one person has died following a reported wrong way crash in westbound lanes of Highway 58 Saturday night near Tehachapi.

The crash was reported just before 10 p.m. involving a pickup truck and two semi trucks about a mile west of the Tucker Road offramp, according to CHP. The pickup truck was reported to be going eastbound in westbound lanes before colliding into a semi truck.