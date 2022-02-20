VBF Sunday Service – February 20, 2022

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- One of two women has been arrested in an armed robbery at the Coach store at the Outlets at Tejon in which items valued at more than $4,000 were stolen, authorities say in a warrant.

The women entered the store at about 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 14 and stole items valued at $4,368, the filing says. Staff confronted them and one of the women pulled a gun on the manager. The women ran from the store, dropping a loaded magazine to the 9mm handgun, according to the warrant.