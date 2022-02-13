VBF Sunday Service – February 13, 2022

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A man accused of driving impaired when he crashed on New Year's Eve 2020, killing three passengers, has been ordered to stand trial on three counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Superior Court Judge Brian M. McNamara on Monday found there was enough evidence against Adam Teasdale to support the three manslaughter counts and a charge of DUI causing bodily injury. Teasdale's next hearing is Feb. 24, when a trial date will be set.