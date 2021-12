BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Christmas day was filled with family, friends and a community coming together for the 22nd year in a row to give people in Bakersfield presents and some holiday joy.

Blessing Corner Ministries gave out Christmas bags of presents filled with day-to-day essentials like food and even toys for kids. The line of cars stretched through multiple blocks. Organizers saying there was easily around 500 cars in line and expected to serve more than 1,000 people.