VBF presents – A Necessary Conversation

VBF Church
VBF presents: A Necessary Conversation – Building a better future for our children.

Watch VBF Online!

Join us every Sunday morning at 10am on KGET's Facebook Page for a relevant message and great worship. Pastors Ron, Josh, and Jim share the pulpit, bringing Bible messages relevant to modern times. Come and experience God in a real way.

We want you to experience the friendly people, great music, encouraging messages, and a casual atmosphere that are all part of what makes VBF so special.

Click here to learn more about VBF Church