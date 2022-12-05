BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A traffic collision between a Kern County Sherriff’s patrol car and another vehicle delayed motorists in Downtown Bakersfield Monday afternoon, according to a 17 News photographer at the scene.

The collision happened around 1:10 p.m. at the intersection of 24th Street and L Street in downtown Bakersfield. No injuries were reported.

Officials are monitoring the scene. Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information is made available.