Traffic control for River Walk firework show

The Fourth of July Firework show being held at The Park at River Walk will bring some extra traffic and police will be controlling select intersections and closing some roadways.

The Bakersfield Police Department is expecting a large amount of traffic in the area surrounding The Park at River Walk and at 6 p.m. Thursday police will start traffic control on the following intersections:

Westbound Stockdale Highway at Calloway Drive/Old River Road

Eastbound Stockdale Highway at Jewetta Avenue

Northbound River Park Way at Stockdale Highway

Northbound River Run Boulevard at Stockdale Highway

Eastbound and Westbound River Run Boulevard at Buena Vista Road

Southbound River Park Way at River Run Boulevard

Starting at 8:30 p.m. westbound traffic on Stockdale Highway starting at Calloway Drive, eastbound traffic on Stockdale Highway starting at Jewetta Avenue and northbound traffic on Buena Vista Road starting at Deer Peak Drive will be completely closed until the fireworks show has concluded.

Police may start the closures earlier than expected due to public safety. BPD urges the public to plan ahead and arrive early if they wish to secure a parking spot.