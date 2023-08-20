BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A traffic collision was reported on southbound Interstate 5 north of Smokey Bear Road earlier on Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol Incident Page.

According to CHP, a Toyota Prius was overturned down an embankment. A witness stated that the vehicle hydroplaned from the first lane to the roadside before going over the side, CHP said.

According to CHP, the witness also stated that two parties in the vehicle were conscious but trapped.

The scene has been cleared as of Sunday afternoon. However, the conditions of those involved are unknown.