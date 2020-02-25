Traffic alert: Big rig accident prompts northbound lane closures of Hwy 99 near Rosedale Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol and Caltrans District 6 are reporting a multi-vehicle crash has closed two northbound lanes of Highway 99 near Rosedale Highway Tuesday morning.

Caltrans District 6 tweeted the crash involved a big rig and tow trucks were on their way to the scene.

BAKERSFIELD: Both lanes of Northbound SR 99 are currently blocked just north of Rosedale Highway due to a multi-vehicle collision involving a big rig. Tow trucks en route to remove vehicles. ETO approximately 8:20am.



Advise alternate routes at this time. pic.twitter.com/hI4W68K1QX — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) February 25, 2020

Officials with CHP say those lane closures have caused traffic to back up to White Lane. Caltrans tweeted the area should be clear by 8:20 a.m. Both agencies suggest avoiding the area with an alternate route.