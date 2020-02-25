Traffic alert: Big rig accident prompts northbound lane closures of Hwy 99 near Rosedale Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol and Caltrans District 6 are reporting a multi-vehicle crash has closed two northbound lanes of Highway 99 near Rosedale Highway Tuesday morning.
Caltrans District 6 tweeted the crash involved a big rig and tow trucks were on their way to the scene.
Officials with CHP say those lane closures have caused traffic to back up to White Lane. Caltrans tweeted the area should be clear by 8:20 a.m. Both agencies suggest avoiding the area with an alternate route.