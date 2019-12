Just before 5 a.m. a tanker truck carrying condensed milk went over the side of Interstate 5 near Smokey Bear Road.

The truck was carrying 6,000 gallons of condensed milk when it went through the guardrail and landed down an embankment, according to Caltrans.

Photos of tanker truck over the side of SB I-5 at Smokey Bear Rd – right lane closed. https://t.co/I3aZOCtycH pic.twitter.com/bqAPTtZ8AA — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 2, 2019

The number 4 lane heading southbound has been closed in the area and is expected to be closed until about noon in order to pump out the condensed milk.

No injuries have been reported at this time.