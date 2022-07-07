BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A structure fire on California Avenue at Pine Street across the street from Bakersfield High School is impacting traffic.

Eastbound lanes of California Avenue between Oak Street and Pine Street are currently being impacted. Avoid the area if possible.

Viewer video of the fire sent to 17 News showed smoke billowing from a structure that appears to be completely engulfed in flames. Bakersfield Fire Department crews responded.

Bakersfield Fire Department crews responded to a structure fire on California Avenue near Bakersfield High School. (KGET)

BFD officials said the structure was vacant and fully destroyed. Another vacant home directly west suffered exterior damage, according to officials.

Officials said there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.