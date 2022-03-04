This story is developing and will be updated as more information is released.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A winter storm bringing snow and rain to Kern County has cause hazardous driving conditions on some major roadways.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down and drive carefully.

The California Highway Patrol reported the fast lane of southbound Highway 99 is shut down due to roadway flooding.

Flooding on southbound Highway 99 posted by CHP-Bakersfield

Conditions on southbound Highway 99 posted by CHP-Bakersfield

CHP was also reporting moderate to heaving rain impacts on northbound I-5 and Stockdale Highway.

CHP is reporting that all backroads through and around the Fort Tejon area are experience heavy snow and several closures. The following side roads are closed, according to CHP: Mil Potrero Highway, Ranch Road, Klipstein Canyon Road, Cuddy Valley Road and Lockwood Valley Road.

They advise drivers to use a different route if possible.

Rain coming down on Highway 178 through the mouth of the canyon.

There is also a flood advisory in place for the eastern part of Kern County over Highway 178.