BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — State Route 223 is currently closed in both directions due to a vehicle collision and a downed power pole, according to Caltrans.

The roads are closed between Malaga Road and Rancho Drive, west of Arvin, according to Caltrans. Drivers are advised to take alternative routes.

There is no estimated time of reopening at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.