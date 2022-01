TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — Update (12:20 p.m.): All southbound lanes are now open on Highway 99 following the big rig accident.

Caltrans reported all southbound lanes of Highway 99 just south of Highway 198 are currently closed due to a big rig truck that flipped over.

Crews are en route to the scene to remove the truck.

Caltrans did not give an estimated time of opening.

This story is developing and will be updated with information as it is released.