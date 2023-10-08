GRAPEVINE, Calif. (KGET) — A fatal multi-vehicle crash that has killed at least one person has caused lane closures of southbound Interstate 5 just south of Grapevine Road, according to the California Highway Patrol Incident Page.

According to CHP, two patients were in critical condition and at least one patient is dead after two motorcycles collided into the rear of a pickup truck. At least two lanes are closed due to the collision.

CHP said the Kern County Fire Department is on scene and medevac is en route.

Expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story.