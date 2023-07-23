BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Southbound Interstate 5 at Twisselman Road is closed following a motorcycle accident, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Page.

According to CHP, a motorcyclist was in an accident at approximately 11:56 a.m. after losing a tire and swerving off the roadway. The bike rolled over several times and the rider landed on the right-hand shoulder near a fence.

The rider landed face down but was still breathing, CHP said. The rider had possible major injuries.

Southbound I-5 was closed after a Medevac was announced for the rider, according to CHP.

This is a developing story.