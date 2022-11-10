BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A collision between a semi-truck and vehicle delayed motorists on southbound Highway 99 Thursday morning, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.

Avoid the area if possible.

CHP reported to the crash site around 7:40 a.m. on southbound Highway 99 just north of Norris Road. Both vehicles blocked two out of the three lanes, backing up traffic to 7th Standard Road, officials said.

No injuries have been reported.

CHP and emergency crews are working to remove vehicles from the center lanes.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information is available.