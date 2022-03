BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A three-vehicle accident in the southbound lanes of Highway 99 is causing delays near Kimberlina Road.

A semi-truck is jackknifed in the left two lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident involving two sedans and a semi-truck happened around 7:54 a.m. on Monday, according to CHP.

Officers are on the scene and reporting that there is fuel leaking on the roadway.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is released.