BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CalTrans announced a major on-ramp closing starting Tuesday night as part of ongoing construction on the Bakersfield 99 Rehab project.

The Southbound Highway 99 on-ramp from Westbound Highway will be closed starting at 10:00 p.m. That closure will run through Sunday at 5:00 am.

CalTrans said a detour will be available to enter Southbound Highway 99 through Buck Owens Boulevard and Airport Drive.