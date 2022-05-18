BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A rollover crash has closed the southbound lanes on Highway 184.

The crash happened at approximately 4:37 p.m. when a pickup truck and sedan collided. Four vehicles were involved in the crash.

Two children and two adults were majorly injured in the crash and have been transported to Kern Medical. A male driver was the sole occupant of the truck. The other adult and two children were in the sedan.

Officials are diverting southbound traffic to Muller Road. Northbound traffic has since reopened.

Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.