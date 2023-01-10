BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Stormy, wet weather continues to bring flooding and potentially dangerous conditions for Kern County roads on Tuesday.

CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page reports multiple hazards and collisions.

Lanes were reportedly flooded at Highway 99 and Taft Highway causing vehicles to swerve. Drive with caution in the area.

Highway 33 is closed between Highway 46 and Lokern Road due to flooding in western Kern County.

Lockwood Valley Road is closed at Highway 33 since Monday afternoon

There is a traffic hazard on the State Route 46 on ramp south bound to State Route 99.

