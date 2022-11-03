Heavy rain and ice have created safety hazards between Lebec and Gorman on Interstate 5 Thursday morning, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Robert Rodriguez.

CHP is guiding traffic between Lebec and Gorman on northbound I-5, just south of the Lebec curve, due to non-injury crashes in the area, Rodriguez said.

The Grapevine remains open.

Officials urge motorists to stay alert and proceed with caution.

Highway 58 also saw showers Thursday morning. The snow level is at 3500 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

Highway 58 remains open, but drivers should be prepared to take safety precautions.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information is available.