BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A construction truck hit a power pole on Highway 223 and Weedpatch Highway Tuesday morning causing traffic delays.

According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, the incident happened at 8:21 a.m. all lanes of Highway 223 are blocked in both directions for an unknown amount of time.

PG&E are on the scene. Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.