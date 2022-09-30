BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A nighttime closure has been scheduled for westbound State Route 58 at Chester Avenue, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.

The closure will take place on Monday, Oct. 3, from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. The closure is needed for sign installation, according to TRIP.

During the closure, all motorists will be detoured to exit and head north at Chester Avenue, then west on Brundage Lane. At Wible Road/Oak Street, northbound motorists will travel north on Oak Street, west on California Avenue, then enter the northbound State Route 99 on-ramp, the program said.

Southbound motorists from Brundage Lane will head south on Wible Road, west on Ming Avenue then enter the southbound Highway 99 on-ramp, officials said.

The release said construction schedules may change due to unforeseen circumstances.