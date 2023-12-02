BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nighttime lane closures on both sides of Highway 99 are scheduled to take place this upcoming week, according to the city of Bakersfield.

A nighttime lane closure on southbound State Route 99 between State Route 58 and Ming Avenue will take place on Sunday, Dec. 3 for the installation of pavement joints, the city said. This closure will begin at 10 p.m. Sunday night and end at 5 a.m. Monday morning, and the inner lane and shoulder will be closed while the two outer lanes will remain open.

Additionally, nighttime lane closures have been scheduled for northbound State Route 99 between Ming Avenue and State Route 58 from Monday, Dec. 4 through Thursday, Dec. 7 for the installation of traffic loop detectors, according to the city. The closure will begin at 10 p.m. each night and end at 5 a.m. each morning, and one lane will remain open at all times during the closure.

The California Highway Patrol will be monitoring these construction zones, the city said.