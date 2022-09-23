BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Oil field equipment is blocking traffic on the southeast side of a roundabout near Highway 43 delaying motorists Friday morning.

The oil field equipment is blocking eastbound lanes just east of the roundabout at the intersection of Highway 43 and Highway 119, according to the California Highway Patrol Incident Information Page.

CHP deputies are on the scene and are awaiting assistance to clear traffic lanes.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information is made available.