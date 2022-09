BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three northbound lanes of the I-5 at Castaic are now open after fire repairs from the Route Fire, according to a tweet from Caltrans.

All lanes of southbound I-5 are now open.

Caltrans crews completed maintenance work ahead of schedule Tuesday morning. Tuesday and Wednesday’s lane closures have been cancelled, according to the tweet.

Closures were originally scheduled through Thursday morning due to a large brush fire that happened Sept. 1.