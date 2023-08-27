BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All lanes of northbound Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58 will be closed overnight starting on Sunday, Aug. 27, according to the City of Bakersfield.

The city said all northbound lanes in this area will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Sunday, Aug. 27 and Thursday, Aug. 31 for the installation of an overhead sign structure. The closure includes the connector ramp to eastbound Highway 58.

Drivers will be detoured to exit and turn right on Ming Avenue, then turn left on Wible Road and continue onto Oak Street, and then turn left on California Avenue, the city said. Drivers can then access northbound Highway 99 through the California Avenue onramp, or access southbound Highway 99 to get to eastbound Highway 58.

The city reminds everyone that construction schedules may be changed without notice due to unforeseen circumstances.