BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Northbound Highway 99 lanes were at a standstill after a cement mixer truck collided with two other vehicles, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.

The collision happened on northbound Highway 99 just south of Hosking Road around 9:30 a.m. As a result of the collision, the cement mixer truck spilled gravel on the roadway. Traffic is backed up towards Highway 119, according to CHP.

The Highway 119 on-ramp to northbound Highway 99 and eastbound Hosking Road on-ramp towards northbound Highway 99 were temporarily closed for clean up.