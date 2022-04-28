BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An accident on Wilson Road near Agate Street and Planz Road blocked traffic Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the westbound lanes of Wilson Road are expected to be closed for the next two hours.

Avoid the area if possible.

The Bakersfield Police Department is at the scene. Officials said a truck traveling east collided with a motorcyclist who, for unknown reasons, drifted into oncoming traffic turning west onto Planz Road from Agate Street.

All occupants in the truck were reportedly okay. The motorcyclist taken to Kern Medical with major injuries.

Witnesses said the collision sounded “violent.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.