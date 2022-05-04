BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has blocked off 24th street near Eye Street and 23rd Street after a man with a machete climbed onto the roof of a building, according to officials.

The call about a man holding a machete came in at about 9 a.m. The man had climbed to the top of a building at the 2300 block of Chester Avenue between 23rd and 24th Street.

Authorities are on the scene trying to apprehend the suspect. Workers in the building have been evacuated.

Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.