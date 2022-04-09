BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A rollover crash on Interstate 5 in Gorman has shut down all southbound lanes.

The accident occurred at approximately 9:18 a.m. on Gorman School Road with the vehicle landing on the southbound onramp from Gorman, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash has been declared a major injury crash.

Officials had previously closed all lanes of traffic, northbound and southbound, so that a helicopter could land and takeoff from the scene of the accident. The northbound lanes have since reopened.

It is unclear when the southbound lanes will reopen.