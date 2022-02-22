Kern road conditions during February winter storm

This story is developing. Check back for more updates as more information is released.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The storm has moved into Kern County, bringing winter road conditions that could cause some delays on your commute.

All major roadways are open as of 5 p.m.

For more live traffic updates, visit kern511.org or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD.

Grapevine I-5



Courtesy: CHP Fort Tejon

Snow flurries have started to fall on Interstate 5 through the Grapevine. The Grapevine is expected to experience snowy road conditions into Wednesday, according to Caltrans.

CHP Fort Tejon announced roadways are wet on the Grapevine due to rain, so drive with caution.

Caltrans said they will close down the Grapevine if snow and ice affect safe travel.

Tehachapi Highway 58

Courtesy: Caltrans

Snow is falling over the Tehachapi Pass, according to Caltrans.

Tehachapi Willow Springs from Backus Road to Highline Road, Oak Creek Road from Cement Plant to Tehachapi Willow Springs and Water Canyon Road have all been closed due to snow and ice, according to Kern Public Works.

Business Route 58 has also been closed due to high winds, according to Kern Public Works.