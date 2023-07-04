BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the Fourth of July holiday coming to an end, motorists will be traveling throughout Kern County on Tuesday.

AAA said a record number of travelers are expected to be on the roads this holiday. Millions were expected to be traveling over 50 miles from home for the five-day holiday.

Here are things you should know as you travel on roads through Kern County on the Fourth of July:

The California Highway Patrol will be out with more officers on patrol during its Maximum Enforcement Period which continues through 11:59 p.m. tonight.

Officer DC Williams said drivers should keep distractions at a minimum while driving. If you have a passenger, they should be the ones using their cellphones for checking road conditions or dealing with other issues in the vehicle.

Along I-5 in Buttonwillow, rest areas are closed for repairs until July 7 because of a water system failure. Caltrans said a full-service travel center is available 1 mile south at the exit at Highway 58 (Exit 257).

Check back for updates on incidents on Kern County highways on July 4.