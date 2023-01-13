BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol and Caltrans announced Highway 33 is closed from the San Luis Obispo County line to where it intersects Highway 166 in Maricopa due to flooding.
Motorists must use an alternate route.
