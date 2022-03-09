BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Westbound lanes on Highway 178 at Kern Canyon Road are closed Wednesday due to a serious crash between a motorcycle and vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision happened around 10:40 a.m. on Highway 178 near Democrat Road, according to the CHP Traffic Information page. Officers closed the lanes coming out of Lake Isabella so an emergency helicopter could land.

CHP says it is unknown at this time when lanes are expected to reopen. Expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more information.