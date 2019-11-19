Update: HWY 119 is now open in both directions

UPDATE: The incident on Highway 119 has been cleared and traffic is back to normal in both direction

Original Story: California Highway Patrol is advising to avoid Highway 119 just east of Tupman Road for the next hour.

A big rig was attempting to make a U-turn when the trailer of the truck high centered causing it to get stuck, according to CHP. The Truck is blocking both the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Traffic is being sent around the big rig on the shoulders, but CHP is asking to avoid the area if possible for at least the next hour.