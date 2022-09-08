DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — As of 7:25 a.m., CHP said all southbound lane of Highway 99 have been reopened.

Southbound Highway 99 traffic is being impacted near Woollomes Avenue due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page.

CHP reported that the accident had partially blocked the slow lane as of 6:20 a.m. Thursday. Avoid the area if possible.

A black Chevrolet and several other vehicles were involved, according to CHP.

CHP told 17 News there was one minor injury and fire crews are on scene.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is released.