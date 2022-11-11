BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58 are scheduled to be closed between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Nov. 14 through Nov. 17.

According to the Thomas Road Improvement Program, the closure is needed for the installation of falsework.

Only one direction at a time will be closed, according to the improvement program. The California Highway Patrol will be monitoring the area.

There will be detours.

Officials say construction schedules may change without notice.