BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Northbound traffic on Highway 99 near California Avenue was slow-moving Friday morning due to an injury crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

California Highway Patrol officials said the left two lanes of Northbound Highway 99 were blocked as of 8:12 a.m.

Excpect delays and avoid the area if possible.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.