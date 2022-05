BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A three-vehicle-crash on Highway 99 has closed all eastbound lanes to Highway 58.

The crash occurred at approximately 9:55 a.m. when three vehicles collided. Officials closed all eastbound lanes to highway 58 at approximately 10:23 a.m., but all lanes going northbound on Highway 99 remain open.

The eastbound lanes are not expected to reopen until at least 12:45 p.m.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Avoid the area if possible.