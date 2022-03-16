BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three lanes are closed on westbound Highway 58 just east of Highway 99 due to a crash between a semi-truck and a school bus, according to Caltrans.

Officers were called out to Highway 58 near Hughes Avenue for an accident just after 12 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. When CHP arrived three lanes were blocked due to a crash between a semi-truck and a school bus.

CHP says no children were on the school bus at the time of the accident.

It is unknown how long the lane closures will last, according to Caltrans. Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.