TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person is dead as a result of a crash on Highway 58 in Bishop. All eastbound lanes of traffic are shut down and diverted to Mill, according to CHP.

Traffic is being diverted to Mill Street before being directed back onto Highway 58.

Officials said one of the vehicles involved in the crash is a fully loaded 53 foot cargo truck, which is damaged and opened up.

As a result of the crash, an excess of 100 gallons of diesel gas spilled into the roadway, according to CHP.

Multiple agencies are responding to the scene of the crash.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing, and the roadway remains closed.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is released.