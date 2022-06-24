BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fuel spill caused the westbound transition to northbound Highway 99 from Highway 58 to shut down Friday morning, according the the California Highway Patrol incident page. The slow lane of northbound Highway 99 is also shut down, according CHP.

Eyewitnesses reported that traffic is back up on westbound Highway 58.

Avoid the area if possible.

The report came in at just before 3:30 a.m.

Around 100 gallons of fuel has been spilled on the roadway, according to the incident page. A cleanup is in progress.

This is a developing story and will be updated.