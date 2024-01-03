BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Rain and snow in the forecast prompted a Winter Weather Advisory for the Kern County mountains and passes beginning Tuesday night.

The California Highway Patrol and forecasters have advised drivers to take precautions before hitting the road and slow down if they encounter snowfall on the roads.

Up to an inch of snow was forecast through the Tehachapi and Tejon passes as a storm makes its way through much of California. Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Hanford said snow levels could drop to 4,000 feet on Wednesday.

The California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page reported a large boulder in the slow lanes on southbound Interstate 5 near Grapevine Road just before 5:50 a.m. Wednesday. The boulder has been cleared out of the roadway as of 6:29 a.m.

The California Highway Patrol said they could not predict if the Grapevine would close, but alerted motorists to the possibility if conditions worsened. “Be prepared for the unexpected” read their Facebook post on Tuesday.

Check back for updates.